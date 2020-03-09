The Kendall Art Gallery hosts annual art show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Kendall Art Gallery hosted their annual active members art show this afternoon.

On behalf of the San Angelo Art Club, there’s a show held every march for the active members. These are the people who sit the gallery, who run for office or run the club. The gallery showcased several paintings, portraits and sculptures from local and regional artists. There is also a separate room within the gallery that focuses more on the dimensional multimedia side of art.

“A lot of things that happen here in this community are for outside artists to come here, which is great,” San Angelo Art Club exhibitions chair Jean Hoelscher said. “You get to see a lot of really good artists that come, but we’re developing the local and regional talent. I think so that’s the real service of the San Angelo Art Club.”

The club will continue to host more shows every month.