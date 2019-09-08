The inaugural YMCA Family Triathlon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo YMCA put on their first-ever, Family Triathlon, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Twenty participants including six families were grouped up into teams and they competed against each other in a race that involved; swimming, riding a bicycle and running to the finish line.

The YMCA was inspired to create this event after seeing how much family support their Kidz Triathlon gets every year. They wanted to involve all the members of the family to join in, on the challenging yet rewarding event.

“The Y is all about supporting families and boosting families. So, this would just be the next best step to boost those families into competing together, not necessarily against the other teams but against themselves and against the clock. Also, working as a team to beat the event,” explained Stacy Duffell, who is the Sports Director at the YMCA in San Angelo.