The inaugural Bridal, Quince and Formal Expo

An event where community members got to plan out their big day and businesses got to network

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The first-ever Bridal, Quince and Formal Expo took place from noon until 4:00 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Community members and vendors from all over the region came out, to the event that took 7 months to plan. The expo showcased formal wear, jewelry, florists, bakeries, caterers, decorators, photographers, travel agencies, and more. It was a great place to plan for your big events and for businesses to network.

“It’s something different for San Angelo. To offer people that are planning fall events to come in and shop at all the stores, to offer something that’s never been done before… it’s very exciting,” expressed Tamie Tibbs who the Business Manager for Four R Broadcasting.

If you missed it, don’t worry. They will be putting together other events in September and November.