The Health Department confirms 22 new cases of COVID-19





SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green county.

As of 2:00 p.m. May 2, 2020, there are 22 new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed by the Health Department. Please note that 19 of the 22 came from one large employer who chose to have their entire workforce tested. The Health Department does not have demographic information on most of the 19 cases, as of now, but will report more information if and when they receive it. Because of this, the demographic information throughout the first page will not add up to the total number of cases.

Below we have listed 3 of the known cases:

Black male in his 60’s, resident of Coleman county, exposure to known case

White male in his 60’s, Tom Green County, travel related

White female in her 60’s, Tom Green County, travel related

Results that came back from the employer who tested their workforce:

7 were out of state

1 male in his 30’s, county of residence is Tom Green

11 are still pending investigation

As of May 2, the number of total patients released and being monitored is at 58.

We will update the public on the current COVID-19 crisis as we receive more information.