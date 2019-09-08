SAN ANGELO, Texas – The fourth annual Clear the Shelters all-day animal adoption event successfully adopted 80 animals, exceeding their goal of 50 adoptions for the event. It took place at the San Angelo Animal Shelter from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Over 100 people were expected to attend. All animals were free, micro-chipped, vaccinated, spayed and neutered. They also came with a free collar, leash and tag. Throughout the week, Concho Valley Paws also adopted 30 animals.

“These events are always feel-good events because we get to see so many babies go home. These events are geared towards those people who have been thinking about adopting, to go ahead and make that decision to do it. That’s what we’ve been seeing today, a lot of good people who have been thinking of doing it and want to take advantage of the free event,” stated Jenie Wilson, who is the Executive Director of Concho Valley Paws.

Wilson added that they also sold out of their spay and neuter vouchers. Sixty community members got a big discount on the cost of fixing their pet.