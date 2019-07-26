The Firefighters Closet’s inaugural Back to School Bash

A community event aimed to help families by giving away free clothing, shoes and school supplies

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Summer vacation doesn’t last forever, and some families struggle this time of the year with buying clothing and school supplies for their children.

Luckily for them, The Firefighters Closet is hosting their first-ever Back to School Bash, where they will be giving away free clothing, shoes and school supplies to children.

“We’ll be there from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Grape Creek Fire Volunteer Department [7912 Wren Rd.] and we’ll have plenty of cloths and school supplies,” detailed Amanda McPeak who is the Founder of The Firefighters Closet.

Additionally, the non-profit will be selling lunch (a hamburger, chips and a drink) for $6 dollars and raffle tickets at $1 dollar, for a chance to win prizes. All the proceeds from this program will go back to further help fund their mission.

“I think it’s a good time to get the family together to support a good cause,” said Jose Rivera, who is the Deputy Fire Chief at the Grape Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

The Firefighters Closet has helped over 1,000 community members in the past 10-months, aiding victims of fires, tornadoes and floods.

“A lot of people think that once we put the fire out, the emergency of the disaster is over but for a lot of people it’s just starting. Most people who experience a house fire come out with just the cloths that they’re wearing,” stated Rivera.

“We get to sit and hold hands, we get to sit and cry tears with them and we’ve done it. We’re that rock that they need in that moment. Who would have thought that giving a bag of cloths would make a difference to someone, but it absolutely does,” expressed McPeak.

Furthermore, The Firefighters Closets efforts go beyond just disaster victims.

“We don’t turn anyone down, if it’s just flat down on your luck or disaster calls. We’re there to help everyone. There’s not a label, there’s not a title, we’re there for everyone,” elaborated McPeak.

If you like some more information on how to donate, visit The Firefighters Closet’s Facebook page or contact them at, (325) 340 -8144.