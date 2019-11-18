The Firefighters Closet holds free jacket drive

It was about a couple years ago that Grape Creek firefighter Amanda McPeak decided to start The Firefighters Closet.

She says the group is designed to help families that have been victims of fires, floods, tornadoes, or those who are just down on their luck.

Saturday, The Firefighters Closet – which is a board of seven people – held a free jacket drive to to help everyone stay warm during the cold season, from toddlers to adults.

McPeak says she had answered a fire call where a family lost everything – and that drove her to start helping people in other ways.

“I look at it in the aspect of ‘if my house burned today, what would I have left’…that’s that rewarding moment for me, knowing that we were able to help someone during their most desperate time, that’s it for me,” McPeak said.

If people want to help they can volunteer with The Firefighters Closet, especially any high school students that need volunteer hours.