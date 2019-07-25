SAN ANGELO, Texas – What do first responders have in common with donating blood? They both save lives, and they’re both teaming up for the fifth annual Back the Badges Blood Drive.

This program is put on by Vitalant, which was formerly known as United Blood Services. It will take place at the Community Room in Sunset Mall on July 26th– July 29th, and these are the hours:

Friday: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

This four day event is a great way to give back to the community, which is in vital need of blood during the summer months. You’ll also get a chance to donate alongside first responders, who serve you every day.

Linda Grace, who is the Donor Recruitment Supervisor at Vitalant has a touching reason for why she believes donating blood can make huge difference, “Our mission is one of life saving. I have a very personal story because my mother was in need of two pints of blood and that allowed her to continue her life and not only fight, but to win her battle against stage 4 colon cancer. So, I always say – whose mother’s life are you going to save when you donate blood?”

On Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Vitalant is also hosting their inaugural First Responders Appreciation event, which is a family-friendly gathering where children will get to take pictures with the vehicles of first responders and SAPD will offer fingerprinting for children.