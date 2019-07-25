A four-day blood drive is bringing first responders and community members together to help save lives

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 26, 2019 – July 29, 2019, the fifth annual Back the Badges Blood Drive will be taking place at the Community Room in Sunset Mall. This event is put together by Vitalant, which was formerly known as United Blood Services.

“It’s going to be bigger and better than ever, it’s a wonderful opportunity for our community to not only support and donate blood but also to support our area first responders,” said Linda Grace, who is the Donor Recruitment Supervisor at Vitalant.

During those four days, community members will donate blood right alongside the police department, the fire department, the sheriff’s office, EMS and volunteer fire departments in our community. Snacks and goodies will be provided to donors, as well as a chance to vote for your favorite first responders – who will win a trophy.

“It’s an opportunity for me to give back and kind of replenish that blood supply in my local community,” stated Tracy Piatt-Fox, who is the Public Information Officer for San Angelo Police Department.

Every two second, someone in the United States needs blood and just one donation can save up to three lives.

“Typically, during the summer months is when blood supply dips very low across the nation and that’s because schools are out and about 20% of blood donations come from those schools,” explained Grace.

“We have a lot of people traveling. They’re on vacation and there are different things that they’re out doing and not really thinking about keeping those blood supplies up in the community,” claimed Piatt-Fox.

The one thing that first responders have in common with blood donations, is that their mission is to save lives.

Grace has a personal reason for why she believes that donating blood makes a huge difference, “My mother was in need of two pints of blood. That allowed her to continue her life and not only fight, but to win her battle against stage 4 colon cancer. So, I always say – whose mother’s life are you going to save when you donate blood?”