The Concho Valley CARES Coalition and The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council to hold a Red Ribbon Week Proclamation on Monday, October 28, 2018 at 12:00pm

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S. Coalition (Community Action and Resources for Empowerment and Success), and The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley in collaboration with Local Law Enforcement and school aged students will hold a Community Proclamation declaring the last week of October as Red Ribbon Week on Monday, October 28, 2018 at 12:00pm at The ADACCV Main Office at 3553 W. Houston Harte Expy.

Since its beginning in 1985, the Red Ribbon has touched the lives of millions of people around the world. In response to the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, angered parents and youth in communities across the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction cause by drugs in America. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities. Since that time, the campaign has reached millions of U.S. children and families.

The National Theme this year for Red Ribbon Week is “Send a Message. Stay Drug Free.”

About CV CARES: In 2007, CV CARES formed with the mission of creating an environment that encourages the reduction of youth substance abuse so children and families can thrive. Now a coalition of the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley, a nonprofit 501(c)3, CV CARES collaborates with agencies and individuals from 12 sectors of our community.

Courtesy: Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S. and The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley