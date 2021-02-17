The City of San Angelo has issued an update on warming shelters: two shelters are available at this time

Update on warming shelters: February 17, 2021. 11:30 a.m.

The City has two warming shelters available to the public at this time.

McNease Convention Center (501 Rio Concho Dr.)

Fort Concho Stables (210 Henry O Flipper St.)

Things you will need if you go:

Pillow and blanket if you would like to stay

Snacks and refreshments for yourself

Masks – these are required!

Pets are allowed (limited to dogs and cats) – must bring your own food.

Cots will be in place for those who would prefer to stay courtesy of the Red Cross.

Concho Valley Transit (local bus service) will be providing transportation for people who cannot transport themselves. The transportation will run until 7 p.m. tonight. If you are interested in this service, please call 325-234-0250, 325-262-5516, or 325-262-6267.

