The Christoval Fire Department held their annual Fourth of July 5K event this morning

The participants were feeling extra patriotic during the event

SAN ANGELO, TX – Even with COVID-19 concerns, this year’s event had the largest volume of participants they’ve ever had.

The event started at 9-AM and all participants received t-shirts and medals after completing their races. People of all ages participated in this event, including children.

A BBQ lunch was held shortly after the event ended.

“It’s very exciting,” Christoval Fire Department firefighter Jimmy Barton said. “We had more sponsors than we’ve ever had and we sold more raffle tickets than we’ve ever sold. We’ve also had more registrations this year than we’ve ever sold. So, considering the circumstances we are super excited and we’re thankful for our community and surrounding areas that continue to support us.”