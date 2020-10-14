The Ballinger Memorial Hospital observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month with new challenges

Health officials say mammograms must be scheduled about 14 days in advance

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Ballinger Memorial Hospital is observing the annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month to new heights this year. Being a common form of cancer in women, health officials are taking the challenge to perform mammogram exams while keeping patients safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s one of the leading cancers in women in America,” Ballinger Memorial Hospital registered nurse Melanie Sharpe said. “In Runnels County we had a health risk assessment done by Angelo State University and in Runnels County, it is the second leading cause of death for women.”

There are guidelines put in place such as pre-screening and wearing face coverings at all times while visiting the hospital. Patients are led back to a private suite after they’ve checked in with the screening process.

“People and women especially need to be aware that this is a very important screening,” Sharpe said. “So while the pandemic is going on, we still need to have the mammograms completed yearly. It’s very important.”

Sharpe says people must see their health care provider before planning a mammogram exam. Scheduling happens about 14 days in advance in order to give time for radiology to compare the images from the patients’ health care provider visit.

“We’ll put you at ease knowing that this is very important,” Sharpe said. “We want you to get your mammogram yearly and we take every precaution for infection control.”

More Stories for you

• Animal shelter closes fiscal year with record number of animals released

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Animal Services Division has evolved tremendously in the past fiscal year. The…

• Our Water: area rainfall trends lower in recent years

SAN ANGELO, Texas – With water being as important as it is for everyone from residents to area farmers, the National…

• STREETS: An update on current repairs, upcoming projects

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “City council had established priorities that we wanted to focus in on and of course is i…

• 41 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San…

• 80th coronavirus death confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two more people from causes r…

• EnPleinAir Texas International Juried Art Competition begins Saturday, October 17th

Olena Babak, an artist competitor in the 7th Annual EnPleinAir Texas talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about the…