The Angelo State counseling center will provide both in-person and teletherapy sessions this fall semester

Finding coping strategies and reaching out are some of the biggest factors for students this semester

SAN ANGELO, TX – The fall semester officially kicked off this week at Angelo State University. A new semester means new challenges for students and faculty members which includes hybrid classes. With these new challenges, it is necessary for counselors to foster connectedness and provide social and mental health support to these young people.

“We plan to provide traditional face to face counseling,” Said Mark Rehm, who’s the counseling director at Angelo State. “We actually opened our doors on August 3, and then we’re also going to offer a teletherapy option for students who are unable to come in maybe due to distance learning, or they’re too concerned about the health issues.”

Out of 11 universities, recent studies show that 35 percent of college students seeking medical services met the screening criteria for major depressive disorder and 39 percent for generalized anxiety disorder. Rehm says there’s always a challenge in meeting the rising demand in mental health needs, especially with COVID-19 in the way.

“We know with the situation that’s going on in the world right now that mental health is exploding, and people are really struggling,” Rehm said. “So that’s going to be our biggest one. Just this first couple of days of school, but we’ve already seen a really steady stream of students coming in, and it’s a little bit higher than it was at this time last year.”

Finding coping strategies during this uncertainty is essential for all students. For those who are unable to have face to face interaction, Rehm says there’s online communities and many other ways to connect.

“Last thing I want to say is just don’t be afraid to reach out for help,” Rehm said. “ASU has incredible resources for any problem that you’re facing, so please don’t let pride or fear or stigma get in the way of you getting the help that you need.”

Rehm says the counseling department will begin monthly mindfulness and mediation sessions this semester for the campus community.