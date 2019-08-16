The 46th annual Sheep and Goat Field Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center of San Angelo hosted their 46th annual Sheep and Goat Field Day, right before the two-day Sheep and Goat Expo.

The event happened from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and it aimed to highlight some of the research that’s done locally. Presentations were hosted on how to sample wool, new products to test sheep for genetics and how to prevent fires. They also awarded, Dr. Jake Landers, who is an Extension Range Specialist at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center.

“The biggest thing is getting to see old friends and people we’ve been working with for years and to learn a few new things. The events at the Field Day here are things people have been working on all year and sometimes multiple years,” said Dr. John Walker, who is the Director of Research at Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center in San Angelo.

This year, the Sheep and Goat Field Day was special because a new fiberglass sheep named Ms. TAM “Ewe”niversity, was unveiled.