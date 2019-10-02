The 2020-2021 FAFSA application is now open

The priority filing date for the FAFSA is Jan. 15, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) became available for the 2020-2021 college school year this week.

The priority filing date for the FAFSA is Jan. 15, 2020. However, high school seniors and current college students are encouraged to fill out the application as soon as possible.

“It will give us the opportunity to begin working with their application but also, there are some funds that are limited. The earlier you file, the more likelihood you’re going to be eligible for some aid, especially state funds, which are limited,” said Ed Kerestly, Director of Financial Aid at Angelo State University.

To complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), students will need:

Their Social Security Number

Their Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)

Their federal income tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned. ( Note: students may be able to transfer federal tax return information into their FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)

students may be able to transfer federal tax return information into their FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.) Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

An FSA ID to sign electronically.

If students are dependents, then they will also need most of the above information for their parent(s).

To begin filling out the FAFSA, visit fafsa.gov or download the “myStudentAid” app on your mobile device.

Note: Applications for internal ASU scholarships also became available on October 1. ASU students should log onto their “RamPort” to apply for those.