TGSO: Search warrant executed, drugs seized from home in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office released this statement regarding two arrests made after a search warrant was executed.

“On July 29, 2020, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division in collaboration with Home Land Security Investigations and Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division executed an evidentiary search warrant in the 1400 block of Culberson Street, San Angelo, Texas.

As a result of said search warrant Tom Green County Sheriff’s Investigators seized the following, 1.23 grams suspected cocaine, 6 tablets suspected MDMA (ecstasy), 2 doses suspected Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, 0.55 oz. Suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, Approximately 11 pounds raw marijuana. Two subjects were arrested and charged in the offense.

Robert Leaptrot, 31 of San Angelo was charged with:

Possession of Marijuana >5lbs<=50lbs (3rd Degree Felony)Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1G<4G (3rd Degree Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1G (State Jail Felony)

Additionally, Destiny Torres, 28, of San Angelo was also arrested and charged with:

Possession of Marijuana >5lbs<=50lbs (3rd Degree Felony),Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1G<4G (3rd Degree Felony) Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1G (State Jail Felony)

The two were transported to Tom Green County Jail and booked in without incident.”