TGC Health Department confirms one more death from COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Tuesday afternoon, September 22, 2020.

According to the statement, the patient was a woman in her 80s from Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far, 69 patients have died from COVID-19 related causes in Tom Green County. 49 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 20 were residents of other counties.

