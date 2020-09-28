TGC Health Department confirms 12 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from causes related to COVID-19, according to two statements released this afternoon, Monday, September 28, 2020.

According to one statement, the patients were a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s, both from Tom Green County. No additional information about the patients was included in the release.

So far, there have been 74 deaths from causes related do COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 53 of the patients were from Tom Green County, and 21 were from other counties.

The new positive cases were made up of 6 PCR cases and 6 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,686

Currently hospitalized: 16