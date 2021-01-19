Texas Ramp Project volunteers help local residents

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Ramp Project is a nonprofit that provides free wheelchair ramps to low income older adults and people with disabilities in partnership with local health care providers. The local chapter has several crews that build three to four ramps a month. The ramps are built exclusively with volunteer labor, keeping costs to a minimum.

“All the materials are provided, all the tools,” said Rob Newman, a member of Texas law enforcement volunteering at a build. “People show up with a smile and a willingness to help others and we end up building a ramp that somebody could use for years to come. It gives them the freedom to come and go from their house as they, as they choose.”

Started in 1985, the projects vision is that no Texas resident shall lack safe access because of financial limitations. Volunteers include local youth groups, church groups and off-duty law enforcement, among others. If you are interested in volunteering, visit TexasRamps.org, and click on the “volunteer” tab.