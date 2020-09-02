Texas NAACP to host town hall meetings on social injustice starting today

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas NAACP “Change The World-Texas Restorative Criminal Justice Plan” is approaching their final steps in planning by conducting meetings in a routinely manner. Today is their first day of meetings and the San Angelo NAACP unit president Sherley Spears is eager to get started. This plan involves addressing systemic racism in policing and the legal system.

“It’s very important that we move forward and we’re excited to welcome our guests and our speakers from the San Angelo community that have agreed to engage with us for this very informative criminal justice restorative to plan.” Spears said.

This plan has been in the works since shortly after the George Floyd incident. Spears says they’re ready to incorporate the state plans within the San Angelo community. They’ll be focusing on specific areas and working their way from there.

“We’re focusing on mental health, and the criminal justice system,” Spears said. “We’re also focusing on internal affairs oversight of police misconduct, equitable grand jury proceedings, and then police citizens review boards with subpoena power.”

The NAACP is the oldest civil rights organization in the country, spanning over 110 years. Spears says they have proven the changes they can make by having discussion and they’ll continue to do it.

“We’re trying to prevent problems,” Spears said. “And I think a lot of people have it in their mind because it is a group of black people trying to improve the lives of black people that perhaps it’s a problem area. Well, it’s not a problem area. It’s a problem area if we don’t have the discussion.”