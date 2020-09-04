Texas NAACP first town hall meeting (RECAP)

The date for the next virtual meeting is to be determined

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas NAACP hosted their first town hall meeting Wednesday afternoon.

These meetings are part of the Texas NAACP “Change The World-Texas Restorative Criminal Justice Plan.” The discussion was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. The main topics focused were mental health, the criminal justice system, internal affairs oversight of police misconduct and the police citizens review board. These concerns come from the aftermath of the George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake incidents to name a few.

“For anyone who is concerned that they feel that this is too controversial for them to be involved with, that’s certainly their choice,” San Angelo NAACP unit president Sherley Spears said. “What we’re trying to do is to save the world which is our concept in the program. And the world in this instance is San Angelo and Tom Green County.”

These meetings will be held on a routinely basis from here on out. The date for the next discussion is to be determined. The San Angelo unit is also gearing up for their 75th anniversary starting in January.