Texas Homeschooling Org launches emergency COVID-19 daily home education lesson plan

Team of Experienced Home Educators Unveils CoronavirusHomeschooling.com with Free Daily Lesson Plans for K Through 5th Grade Through April 30th, Working Around-the-Clock to Build Lesson Plans for 6 Through 12th Graders in Phase Two

(DALLAS, Texas—March 24, 2020)—Texas Home School Coalition, one of the nation’s leading authorities on home education with more than three decades of experience in the space, has just completed the first phase of a multi-phase emergency COVID-19 response plan to afford Americans free digital home education resources. As tens of millions of families find themselves under quarantine or confined to the home, the organization is debuting a daily home education lesson plan for K through 5 today. This resource is available through April 30th, 2020.

“Millions of families have suddenly and unexpectedly been stranded at home, potentially through September, without any game plan to educate their kids. This is unprecedented, and requires an unprecedented response. We mobilized our entire team and have worked around-the-clock to produce excellent daily lesson plans beginning with grades K through 5. Using our website, every parent has immediate access to this free resource, as well as support from our team of education professionals,” said Sam Sorbo, Spokesperson for Texas Home School Coalition. “We are rolling out new resources every week, for children of all ages, so that parents have the vibrant, comprehensive, necessary resources to teach at home. COVID-19 may shut down our schools, but the learning shouldn’t have to stop, as we empower parents to take the reins and continue their childrens’ education at home in the coming months.”

How CoronavirusHomeschooling.com Works:

● Go to https://coronavirushomeschooling.com ● Sign up for the free daily lesson plans ● Join the community and the Facebook group: https://facebook.com/groups/coronavirushomeschool ● Learn what applies most in your state

About Texas Home School Coalition: Texas Home School Coalition (THSC) has served as the authority on homeschooling in Texas for more than three decades. THSC impacts the lives of hundreds of thousands of families in Texas through advocacy, education and support.

For more information: Visit https://coronavirushomeschooling.com/

Courtesy: Texas Homeschool Coalition