Texas Hemp Industries Association hosts first West Texas regional conference

The Texas Hemp Industries Association is hosting their first West Texas Regional Conference on Monday and Tuesday at the Cactus Hotel.

The conference is aimed at providing education for West Texas farmers following the legalization of the growth of industrial hemp in the state.

Currently, there are 3 predominant types of hemp cultivars: seed oil, CBD oil and fiber. Event organizers say they believe fiber will be the most popular among West Texas farmers, due to the large amount of land available in the state.

“We believe fiber will be one of the most prominent, profitable aspects. Not that seed isn’t and not that CBD isn’t. The uses are immense. Hemp isn’t new to Texas, we’re just bringing it home,” said Sheila Hemphill, Executive Director of the Texas Hemp Industries Assn.

Originally, the conference was organized to hold 200 attendees. However, the interest in the event led to expanding registration to 250 area farmers.

On Tuesday, the guest speaker at the event will be Assistant Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture, Dan Hunter.