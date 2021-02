SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation partnered with Keep San Angelo Beautiful and Republic Services for a highway litter clean up.

This year, the department is projected to spend 305 thousand dollars on clearing litter from the highways. The DOT public information officer, Karen Threlkeld says the community must do its part to keep the city clean.

For more on the highway cleanup, go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/district/san-angelo.html