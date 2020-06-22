Texas Department of Public Safety releases information about fatal car crash near Christoval

CHRISTOVAL, Texas – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two people have died after a car crash that happened on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 3:15 a.m.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say it happened three miles north of Christoval on U.S. 277.

Araceli Marin, 19, from San Angelo and Alyssa Ashley Glasgow, 27, of Christoval were both pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Susan Warner.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, their investigation shows that the vehicle Marin was driving crossed the center stripe and struck the vehicle Glasgow was driving.