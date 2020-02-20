Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates are looking for volunteers

Mo Soupiset and Allison Watkins with Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), talk with Kristen about Texas CASA does, how you can become a volunteer, and other ways you can be involved in Texas CASA.

