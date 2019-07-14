Texana 180: Race to Midnight 2019

The speed of race cars reached up to 115 miles per hour

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texana 180: Race to Midnight, took place over the weekend.

The three-day annual event was put together by the Texas Desert Racing Association, and hosted at the Texana Ranch in Blackwell, Texas.

There were 40 race entries and about 400 people in attendance, the price for spectators was $10 dollars at the gate.

There are very few places in Texas that allow for off-road racing. The Texana Ranch, that is family owned, lets racers ride on a 40-mile off-road track. The speed of the race cars reached up to 115 miles per hour.

“It’s a very family friendly event. We’ve got RV’s out here and everyone brings their family out and has a great time. It’s definitely unique. Desert racing is a much more West Coast and Mexico sport. So, Texas desert racing brings something to Texas that otherwise wouldn’t be found,” expressed Trey Palreiro, who is the President of the Texas Desert Racing Association.