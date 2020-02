SAN ANGELO, Texas -- During the month of February we bring you the stories of significant African-Americans and their impact on the United States and Concho Valley. Amanda Lozano tells the story of the first African-American soldiers to serve in the U.S. Army, that protected the southwest and great plains in the late 19th century: The Buffalo Soldiers.

"African-Americans had served in the United States military since the American Revolution and up, but on a volunteer unit basis. This is regular Army. These regiments were created and they were sent out to the vast reaches of the frontier. Fort Concho would be one of them," said Cory Robinson, Curator at Fort Concho.