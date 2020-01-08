Temporary Road Closure begins tonight

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An upcoming temporary street closure is set to begin tonight on Veterans Memorial Drive from W. Beauregard Ave. to W. 1st Street for utility work.

A detour for the walking path will be installed to redirect pedestrian traffic across Harris Ave.

The road closure and pedestrian detour will be from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. tonight and possibly nightly (8 p.m. – 6 a.m.) up to three days total depending on the construction progress.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information

