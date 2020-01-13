Temporary power outage in Southland area

SAN ANGELO, TX – An electrical substation in the Ben Ficklin area was the cause of a power outage that impacted the Southland area near Bonham Elementary. According to AEP staff, the power shut off was automatic for safety when the aging unit failed. The outage impacted 2,289 homes between 7:30A.M. and 9:00A.M., at which time power was rerouted to another station.

“Every year we have meetings to go in and look and review for any equipment that needs to be replaced,” explained Gricelda Calzada with American Electric Power. “Obviously when things like this happen then they get replaced right away. But there is always a timeline. We have projects undergoing every year as far as, which equipments the oldest that needs to be replaced.”

New equipment has been ordered but there is as of yet no approximate timeline for the repair. Customers are encouraged to report outages and other issues to AEP customer service, and to check outage maps to set up alerts.