Teen Faces Murder Charges After Shooting In North San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Based out of the HEB on Sherwood way and Avenue N, several marines were helping out in full force.

During this 10-hour toy drive, marines collected new unwrapped toys and monetary donations. The public also contributed by dropping off toys and other gifts. A few of those people took pictures with the marines. Toys For Tots were located at various places such as both Walmarts, both HEB's and Central Market to name a few.