Teen Faces Murder Charges After Shooting In North San Angelo

Arturo Garcia, 18, has been charged with murder after an early-morning shooting investigation in the 2800 block of Pecan Street.Police were initially dispatched to the location around 1:30 a.m. for the report of shots fired; however, the call was soon upgraded to a shooting. Responding officers located the victim, 19-year-old John Samuel Dagen of Brady, Texas, in a nearby alley suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Dagen was transported by ambulance to Shannon Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Officers who were in the neighborhood conducting burglary patrol located Garcia walking away from the scene. It was also discovered that a second shooting occurred at the residence. Both investigations are ongoing and charges are forthcoming. Additional information will be released when it becomes available.