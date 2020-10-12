Team Chip annual trunk treat event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Team Chip San Angelo hosted their annual trunk treat event over the weekend. It was different this year due to corona virus concerns, but their main goal was to create an activity for local residents to enjoy. They followed safety precautions by converting it to a drive-thru event unlike the large gatherings in recent years.

Although there was little interaction, the families and participants had a blast getting the chance to dress up and be creative. “I love dressing up,” said Team Chip Chief Instructor Kyle Johnson. “My costume is all self made and I made it all myself. It’s a fun thing and I know kids love wearing the costumes. So, you know, we had a parents that out last night where it was a costume party so the kids got to wear the costumes there.”

Team Chip will be hosting a costume party on October 29 that will be open to the public.