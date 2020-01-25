Tax season is coming

As the new year continues to progress, so does the preparation for tax season.

As American Citizens prepare for the 2020 tax season checklists will come in handy when the time comes. The IRS is open for business starting January 27th, and that is when people can start filing taxes.

The final due date is by mid-April for individual taxpayers.

CPA Jeffery Bozeman gives advice on this year’s tax season.

“I would say be careful. Make sure you want to file an accurate and a complete return, take your time, do the math. If you need help, seek assistance it’s very important. A lot of people file tax returns not even taking advantage of what they can take advantage of.”

For those concerned, seek assistance ahead of time in order to complete all forms accurately.