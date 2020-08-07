Tax free weekend being honored in Texas August 7-9 despite pandemic

According to the Texas Comptroller’s Office, the sales tax revenue for July 2020 totaled nearly 3 billion dollars. The office also said that was a 4.3 increase from July of last year.

They attribute the spike to retailers but say other sectors like restaurants saw a decline in collections.

Sales tax revenue is used as state funding for a variety of things.

August 7th through 9th is tax free weekend at many major retailers, giving shoppers a break from the standard 8.25 percent rate.

Academy sports and outdoors being one of those retailers.

“We are fully prepared,” Tabatha Sumrall, Store Director at Academy in San Angelo, said.

Mangers and staff have been stocking shelves and preparing for an uptick in customers despite the ongoing pandemic.

“Tax free weekend typically we see more traffic than a usual weekend. Everyone is taking advantage of the savings,” Sumrall said.

However, many precautions are being taken like sanitizing registers, keypads, and shopping carts frequently.

“We do have all the recommended safety procedures,” Sumrall said.

Staff and shoppers are also required to wear masks. But staff members say the new protocol shouldn’t hinder anyone from visiting the store.

“Come on in ready to shop, we’re ready to help you find whatever you need so come on in with the family,” Sumrall said.