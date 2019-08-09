Tax free weekend at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Back to school shopping just got easier because it’s tax free weekend in the state of Texas.

The discounts will place from Friday through Sunday and the stores at Sunset Mall have geared up for weekend of shopping.

Apparel, shoes and back to school items will be tax free, as long as each individual item costs less than $100 dollars.

“We just encourage people to shop locally, and tax free weekend is the perfect time to do that,” said Sabrina Tatsch, who is the General Manager of Sunset Mall.

“This is a fantastic opportunity not just for our community but the entire state to turn out. Tax free has been on for so many years now. Retailers have kind of got this down. Staffing has been increased and we’ve got fun activities for our teams behind the scenes. It’s truly a holiday type atmosphere for us,” explained Tod Herring, who is the General Manager at JCpenney.

Also, on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Sunset Mall is partnering with La Esperanza Clinic for their Back to School Celebration event.

They will be giving away 250 backpacks to the first kids that show up, they must be in present and in kindergarten through fifth grade. Organizations in the community will later fill those backpacks will school supplies.