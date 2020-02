Angelo State University will host its third annual Education Symposium featuring author and educator Brooks Gibbs, founder of “Squabbles” and “Raise Them Strong,” on Monday, March 2, in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

The symposium will consist of two separate presentations at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the University Center’s C.J. Davidson Conference Center. Both presentations are open free to the public.