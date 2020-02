TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas - Early voting in Tom Green County began at 8 a.m. on February 18, 2020. Voters can cast their ballot ahead of the March 3, 2020 Primary Election date at the Edd B. & Frances Frink Keyes Building located at 113 W. Beauregard Street. Normal hours of operation for the Tom Green County Elections Office are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For early voting, the hours of operation will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 to Friday, February 21. On Saturday, February 22, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, February 23, voters can cast their ballots from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Beginning Monday, February 24 and continuing to February 28, the hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.