Take Home Tuesday – Episode Halle

On today’s Take Home Tuesday, Kristen and Jay introduce you to Halle, a one year-old Chihuahua mix. If you’d like to adopt Halle, her adoption fee is $85. She will be spayed and micro-chipped and have her rabies shots scheduled when upon adoption.

If you’d like to meet Halle, you may visit her and many other adoptable pets at Concho Valley Paws at 3142 US HWY 67 N in San Angelo or schedule an appointment by calling 325-656-7387.

