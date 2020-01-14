Take Home Tuesday: Episode Cream

On today’s episode of Take Home Tuesday, Kristen and Jay introduce you to Cream, a five month old domestic short-haired kitten who is looking for her forever home. Cream was found as a stray and is available at Concho Valley Paws if you would like to adopt her.

Cream’s adoption fee is $50 and this covers her spaying, updated shot records, and microchipping with upon adoption or once she is old enough. If you’d like to meet Cream, or many other adoptable pets, visit Concho Valley Paws at 3142 US Highway 67N, San Angelo, Texas, 76905 or you can schedule an appointment by calling 325-656-7387.

