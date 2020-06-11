Sunset Mall to host 8th annual ‘Kids Business Showcase Competition’

*The following is a press release issued by Sunset Mall:

“In an effort to promote retail entrepreneurism among today’s youth, Sunset Mall is inviting kids ranging from five to sixteen years old to participate in the “Kids Business Showcase Competition sponsored by 1st Community Federal Credit Union. This is the eighth year that Sunset Mall has hosted this program.

Winning participants will have the opportunity to set up shop at Sunset Mall to learn about business,

make money, and most of all, have fun. Businesses are expected to have minimal parental

involvement.

To submit a business idea, kids and their parents need to submit an online entry form. The link to that entry form will be available through the Sunset Mall home page (www.sunsetmall.com) and through the Sunset Mall Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SunsetMall) from June 9, 2020 – June 29, 2020. Sunset Mall is seeking business ideas that include new products, made by the child. Examples of past products include magnets, artwork, jewelry, soaps and more. Prepared beverage and food sales will not be allowed.

Sunset Mall and the Small Business Development Center at Angelo State University will review those

ideas and select the winners. The winners will be announced on July 2, 2020. Those winners will be

invited to a one-day “business showcase” where they can sell their products or services to customers

and keep their earnings. The Kids Business Showcase” event inside Sunset Mall will be Saturday, July

25, 2020, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. This year, businesses will be spaced in such a way to comply with social

distancing.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity to young budding retail entrepreneurs,” said Sabrina Forse,

Sunset Mall General Manager. “Allowing kids to sell their products or services in a retail environment will give them a real taste of what it takes to run a business. We’re looking forward to hosting these ‘merchants of the future’.”

To learn more about the program, please visit www.sunsetmall.com or www.facebook.com/SunsetMall. For questions, contact Sunset Mall, 325-949-1947.”