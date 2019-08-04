Sunset Mall puts on their Back to School Fashion Show for the 12th year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Sunset Mall hosted their Back To School Fashion Show for the 12th year, on Saturday August 3, 2019.

It took place from 2:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., where young locals modeled in the latest fall trends and they were styled in clothing from nine different stores at the mall.

“Watching the kids start off, some of them have never been in the show before. They come to classes leading up to the show and by the time they come out here, they’re just super stars. There are others who have been doing the show for all 12-years with me, can probably teach the class for me. Really, it’s just a great combination and it’s great to see everyone put on a show,” said Ami Mizell-Flint, who is the Model Coordinator.

Classes for the Christmas fashion show will start in November, any models interested in participating for this show are advised to visit Sunset Mall’s website.