SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today at the Stripes on the corner of Sunset and Sherwood, recruiters hosted a job fair.

Stripes convenience store managers are looking to hire more employees.

They’re looking for both part-time and full-time workers for the 22 Stripes locations in San Angelo, and even others in the surrounding areas. Recruiters are doing on-site interviews and hires.

The Stripes job fair will continue on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.