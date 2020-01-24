Street Crimes Division Arrests San Angelo Couple, Seizes Narcotics after Car Chase and Warrant Search

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- A press release issued today by the San Angelo Police Department describes yesterday’s arrest and seizure of narcotics.

Just before 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Officers with the San Angelo Police Department’s Gang Unit initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by 27-year-old Anthony Gallegos, a suspect with an outstanding Parole Violation Warrant. Gallegos ultimately fled the stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued through the downtown area.

Officers pursued Gallegos and discovered his vehicle abandoned in an alley near South Hill Street and West Avenue C and learned Gallegos forced his way inside a nearby residence. Gallegos was located inside the living room and taken into custody without incident. The homeowner, who fled the residence after Gallegos forced his way inside, was not injured.

Following Gallegos’s apprehension, officers with the Department’s Street Crimes Division executed a Search Warrant at Gallegos’s residence.

The warrant, issued by Justice of the Peace J.P. McGuire, named Gallegos to be in possession of narcotics at a residence located in the 300 block of North Harrison Street.

The search resulted in the location and seizure of a quantity of suspected Methamphetamine, Heroin, and marijuana.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Gallegos was charged with First Degree Felony Manufacture Delivery Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, Evading Arrest Detention in Vehicle, Criminal Trespass of Habitation, and his Parole Violation. A second suspect, identified as 39-year-old Kala Knighton, was arrested for Third Degree Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and two counts of State Jail Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1.

The Department’s Patrol Division, Gang Unit, K-9 Unit, Child Protective Services, and the Center for Tactical Medicine assisted with yesterday’s warrant operation.