SAN ANGELO, Texas - According to the San Angelo Police Department, on October 18, 2020 San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Pecan Street for a "shots fired" call around 1:30 a.m. but the call was soon classified as a shooting.

The suspect who has been charged with murder is 18-year-old Arturo Garcia. Garcia was found by police at E 28th Street and Oaklawn where they say he was walking away from the scene.