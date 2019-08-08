Storytime Playdate at Tom Green County Library System

Children and their families get to enjoy reading and dancing at their local library

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Every Wednesday and Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the Tom Green County Library System hosts it’s Story Playtime.

The reading level is targeted for toddlers, however, all children are welcome to enjoy dancing and reading by a Librarian.

The purpose of this is to get children into literature from a young age. The best part is that the parents have just as much fun as the kids do.

“When we read the stories, we hope to model how stories should be told. With excitement, encouragement and it makes them feel the story,” explained Sally Meyers who is the Children’s Librarian at Tom Green County Library System.

On Tuesday’s their West Branch Library also hosts a Storytime Playdate. Their North Branch does as well, on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. The three locations give children an opportunity to read and do activities at the library.