Jerry Eastman with Cactus Market Days stops by to tell us that their is still time to finish Christmas shopping at Cactus Market Days held this Saturday, December 21st.

Cactus Market Days takes place on the third Saturday of every month. Dozens of Arts and Craft and Food Vendors usually set up in the parking lot at 13 East Twohig across from the Cactus Hotel and between the old Tarpley Music Store and the Federal Building. The event is open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Local crafters sell handmade candles, soaps and cosmetics, clocks and dream catchers, bird houses and bird feeders, aprons, jewelry, paintings and tin crosses, custom knives, sewing and crochet items, wooden crosses, bowls, boxes, turned pens and other wooden novelty items and gifts, wooden benches and swings, dolls, pottery, horseshoe art, metal art, stained glass and many more items. There is usually a food vendor, popcorn and entertainment. Service and non-profit vendors are invited and may be present. Be sure to look for your favorite regular vendors.