SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- State Representative Drew Darby spoke at the West Texas Rehab Conference Center Tuesday afternoon.

The San Angelo Tea Party hosted the State Representative where he discussed the recent legislative session and the work of the house select committee on mass violence prevention, in which he serves as chair.

State Rep. Drew Darby said, “We’ve had hearings in Austin we’ve had a hearing in Dallas – El Paso this past weekend in Odessa and so we’re heraing from a lot of folks who are directly involved in those incidents and they’re recanting their uh, relating their personal experiences and we’re trying to learn from that.”

He says that several more hearings are scheduled and committee members expect to complete a report by summer.