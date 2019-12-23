Star Wars art battle at the Casual Pint

SAN ANGELO, TX – A star wars art battle took place Saturday night at the casual pint. Participating artists were able to use paint brushes, spray cans or whatever creative weapon for retro gaming and collectibles’ “revenge of the fifth” art battle, and had one hour to complete their work. The battles have been going on since December 2018 and began with just two artists competing.



Now, more than twenty artists participate in the battles. “I heard about the event through retro gaming and collectibles,” Artist Maynard Zamora said. “They told me about the battle and decided to join in on the second one. I think it’s a good thing for San Angelo to get different styles of art put into one building, it’s awesome.”

Artists voted on the top 3 paintings and the winners won a cash prize.