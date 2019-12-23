Stand-up comedian Steve Hofstetter visits San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Stand-up comedian Steve Hofstetter was in San Angelo Sunday evening as a part of his “13 Cities of Texas” tour.

The comedian performed at “The Beauregard” material for his new special.

Hofstetter is a popular YouTube comic with over 1M views, and hosts “Finding Babe Ruth” on FS1.

This is the first time the New York native visits the state of Texas.

“There’s not a full-time comedy club in San Angelo. It’s great that I can do events like this in places like ‘The Beauregard’ to support local stand-up and bring in folks like myself from other places. It’s great. It builds up the scene and creates more to do on a Sunday night,” said Hofstetter.

Hofstetter will be heading to Dallas, El Paso, Amarillo and Wichita Falls to conclude his tour.

